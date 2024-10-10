Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

TSB customers are experiencing issues with their online banking this morning, with thousands unable to access their accounts.

According to service status tracker DownDetector.co.uk, thousands of users began reporting issues with the high street bank’s mobile app and online accounts at around 6:45am. Reports suggest that there are issues with logging into the app, with those able to pass the login page being shown a message that says they have no accounts to view.

One frustrated customer said on X (formerly Twitter): “Is @TSB playing up for anyone else? Not the ideal time for it to go down as I need to transfer money over asap to make a payment!”

Another added: “I cannot get access into my account and now it’s telling me I have no accounts.” A third person echoed: “Well done @TSB on my pay day of all days when I need to pay all my bills I can’t. Because you’ve decided to mess about with the app and I can’t approve payments. Cheers.”

TBS has told customers that the company is aware of issues. The bank said: “We're sorry that some of our customers are facing problems accessing our services this morning. Our teams are working to resolve this.”