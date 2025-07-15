WeTransfer has denied claims that it uses customer-uploaded files to train artificial intelligence (AI) models, following online backlash and growing concerns over its updated terms of service.

“We don’t use machine learning or any form of AI to process content shared via WeTransfer, nor do we sell content or data to any third parties,” a company spokesperson told BBC News.

Clause 6.3 of the updated terms had stated that users grant the platform a "perpetual, worldwide, non-exclusive, royalty-free, transferable, sub-licensable license" to use their content, including “to improve performance of machine learning models that enhance our content moderation process.” While the clause was initially meant to cover automated moderation of harmful material, many interpreted it as opening the door to data exploitation for AI training.

Facing mounting criticism, WeTransfer clarified that the clause was not intended to allow AI training using customer files, and it has since updated the wording to “make the language easier to understand.” The new version, effective from August 8, says: “You hereby grant us a royalty-free license to use your Content for the purposes of operating, developing, and improving the Service, all in accordance with our Privacy & Cookie Policy.”

Despite the clarification, discontent continues to brew online. On Reddit, users voiced scepticism over WeTransfer’s direction under its new owner, Bending Spoons—a Milan-based tech company known for acquiring platforms like Meetup and Komoot. “Everything Bending Spoons touches turns to ash,” wrote one user. Another added, “Just don’t use WeTransfer anymore and switch to something else,” suggesting alternatives like Google Drive or Smash.

The backlash echoes a similar incident involving Dropbox in late 2023, when it too had to deny using customer files for AI model training following a public outcry.