WhatsApp blocks screenshots for 'View Once' messages in latest privacy update

WhatsApp has rolled out a new privacy upgrade that prevents users from taking screenshots of any media sent.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to a recent update published on WhatsApp’s official website, the Meta-owned messaging platform now blocks screenshots and screen recordings of photos, videos, and voice messages that are marked as View Once. “The recipient also can’t take a screenshot of anything you send using view once,” the company said.

The View Once feature allows users to send media that disappears from a chat after it has been opened once. While the content can only be viewed a single time, WhatsApp has added this new layer of protection to prevent digital copies from being saved through screen captures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Users are reminded, however, that the feature is not foolproof. “There are other ways your view once media or voice message can be saved or recorded. For example, recipients can take a photo or video of your view once media with a camera or other device before it disappears,” WhatsApp warns.

The logo of the mobile messaging software Whatsapp displayed on a tablet

The platform also notes that media sent via View Once is not stored in the recipient’s photo gallery and cannot be forwarded, saved, starred, or shared. “You won’t be able to take a screenshot of any view once media you receive,” the company said.

Despite these protections, WhatsApp acknowledges that some workarounds still exist. For instance, iOS or Android users may still be able to capture the audio of View Once voice messages using native screen recorders.

The company also clarified that View Once content can only be recovered from backups if it has not been opened. “If the photo, voice message, or video was opened, it won’t be included in the backup and can’t be restored.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Users must open View Once messages within 14 days, or they’ll expire from the chat. While these changes strengthen media privacy, WhatsApp advises caution: “Only send view once photos, videos, or voice messages to people you trust.”