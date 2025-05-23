X/Twitter has been hit with a major outage with hundreds of users struggling to access the website and app.

The outage happened last night (Thursday 22 May) as Downdetector shared that huge numbers of users were struggling to access certain X webpages, while others are having issues with the app and login page. At around 8pm, hundreds reported issues with the social media site.

Users are still having problems this morning (Friday 23 May) with DMs on the social media app not working. One user said it is “playing up this morning” while another said that DMs on the app are “not working for anyone“.

One user wrote on the app: “Twitter/X DMs have now been down for over 10 hours.” Users replied to the post saying that people can send messages but these won’t be seen by the other person. One user added: “Oh that makes sense now!”.

Some users have begun to blame X owner Elon Musk. One said: "Funny how as soon as Musk starts spending more time with the companies he owns Twitter starts breaking down again." A second simply added: "This app has gone down more times this year than the OG twitter went down in its entirety."

So far, there has been no official word from X or Musk. Most of the problems appear to be have cleared up except for DMs where people are reporting that their X chats are not opening or sending.

One user believes it is because the firm is “working on XChat”. The user added: “Going to be like WhatsApp but be much better. Have patience. Updates are coming.“ Another user chimed in saying: “Finally someone with rational thinking. Why are all these people so upset? Can they seriously not live without DMs for a day? XChat is going to be so much better. We also don’t know yet if that is the actual reason for this yet.“