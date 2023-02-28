Yahoo Mail users are currently having problems sending and receiving emails on the app

Yahoo users are currently experiencing issues sending emails. (Getty Images)

Yahoo! Mail users are currently experiencing difficulties sending and receiving emails through the company’s email app.

Yahoo! Mail is a long-running email service which was launched by the American company Yahoo, Inc in October 1997. It is one of the most recognisable global email brands in the world with over 230 million active users.

Yahoo announced on social media it is working to resolve the issue. Yahoo Customer Care tweeted: “Some users are experiencing issues sending messages in Yahoo Mail app on Android devices. We’re working to resolve it as quickly as possible.

“In the meantime, you can use our website (bddy.me/3KJX4FU) to deliver your emails. Thank you for your patience.”

Yahoo’s issues have caused a great deal of disruption to some workers on the social media platform. One user tweeted: “Having the same issue, cannot send, however my wife is able to send emails through Yahoo.”

Another user added: “You can’t be for real. Receiving and sending emails is basics for everyday living. You need to fix it ASAP. This error is already costing ppl time and problems.”

