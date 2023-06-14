Video creators in the UK and US will find it may be easier to make money from their content

Anybody can make a YouTube channel, create and then upload videos, but only certain creators can make money from their content. That’s because YouTube has a monetisation policy which features a list of criteria that people must meet to be eligible for this. If they are eligible then they will be invited to join the YouTube Partner Programme (YPP).

This criteria isn’t easy to meet and requires content creators to be dedicated to their channels and work hard to create engaging videos and build a loyal audience. The good news for YouTubers, however, is that the platform has now lowered the criteria for the policy, meaning that even more people could now see their channels turn from a hobby to a business potential.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But, what exactly is the new criteria for monetisation on YouTube, and what will creators get if they meet it? Here’s what you need to know.

What is YouTube’s new monetisation policy?

The criteria to join the YouTube Partner Programme from 14 June 2023 To be able to join YPP, Youbtubers must now meet the following criteria: 500 subscribers

3 valid public uploads in the last 90 days And then either 3,000 valid public watch hours in the last year

3 million valid public Shorts views in the last 90 days

This is a significant reduction to the previous YPP policy as up till now, creators have had to have 1,000 subscribers, and either 4,000 watch hours in the past year or 10 million Shorts views in the last 90 days.

This new level of YPP is being granted to creators in the UK, US, Canada, Taiwan, and South Korea, and will also be introduced to YouTubers in all countries where YPP is available over time.

What do members of the YouTube Partner Programme get?

People who are part of YPP gain access to fan funding features like channel memberships, Super Chat, Super Stickers, Super Thanks, and the ability to promote their own products with YouTube Shopping. Once you are part of the programme, the more views your YouTube videos get the more money you’ll make.

Youtube has changed the criteria to join the YouTube Partner Programme, which will make it easier for people to make money from their videos.

How can I become part of the YouTube Partner Programme?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Becoming part of the YPP isn’t automatically granted after YouTubers have met the criteria laid out above. Instead, once the criteria has been achieved, people have to apply to be given access. Following application, YouTube's review team ensures that the person’s channel has not gone against YouTube's monetisation, content and copyright policies and only channels that meet eligibility thresholds and follow all of their guidelines will be allowed into the programme.

What has YouTube said about its new monetisation policy?

In an official blog, YouTube said: Whether you’re a creator who is just starting out on YouTube, or are further along in your YouTube journey, we’re unlocking new ways to make money across the platform. Starting today (Wednesday 14 June), eligible creators will begin to be able to apply to YPP earlier.”

How much money could I make from my YouTube videos?