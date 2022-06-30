The Reset Room podcast looks at how various stresses can compound to form burnout and what you need to do to deal with it

A second series of NationalWorld’s popular lifestyle podcast The Reset Room has launched with episode two published today.

Last week’s episode dealt with what you should do if you’re thinking about leaving your job.

Kay Woodburn is back in The Reset Room with host Kelly Crichton this week to talk about all things Burnout.

Kay runs Gritty People, a people development consultancy specialising in behavioural change in all aspects of life.

As life becomes more busy and stressful, various types of burnout are becoming more prevalent, be it work burnout, caregiver burnout or parental burnout amongst others.

This physical and emotional exhaustion over the long term can impact our health and wellbeing.

Kay talks about a survey conducted by the World Health Organisation which looked at the impact that lockdown had on burnout, with 46% of people responding reporting feeling more stressed.

Kay says we all need to take time to recover and offers this tip amongst others on this episode: “In any sort of performance (and this can be anything from work to sport or caregiving) we should be putting about 25% of our time in for recovery…it’s an optimal place to be, but even 5 minutes a day is stepping back into recovery and preventing burnout.

“The important thing is to start and make an appointment with yourself to do it regularly. And treat that appointment as important as any other. Whatever recovery is for you…take some time to just start to reverse that cycle of burnout.”

You will hear more tips around how to spot the warning signs of burnout and how to establish coping mechanisms that can help address it.

Kay also helps advise a listener who has been in touch looking for assistance as his coping mechanisms are impacting on his family life.

Listen to the episode in full:

