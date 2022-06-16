NationalWorld’s popular podcast returns for a second series, covering topics including burnout and making the most of your time

Want to reach your full potential in life? Tired of feeling stressed, or that your best is never good enough? The Reset Room podcast is here to help, with lots of practical advice on the trials and tribulations of everyday life.

The Reset Room launched last year and covered topics as diverse as ‘life after lockdown’ to ‘preparing for winter’.

Host Kelly Crichton teamed up with life coaching and personal development experts Amana Walker and Kay Woodburn of Gritty People to discuss topics that are really impacting people’s lives, like anxiety, imposter syndrome and toxic environments.

Feedback from listeners on the first series was really positive with some reporting significant changes to their lives as a result of the advice they heard on the podcast.

In this new series, topics we will cover include ‘burnout and how to avoid it’, ‘valuing time’ and ‘why we think we’re not good enough, and what we can do about it’.

Series two will feature a number of special guests too, including broadcaster and psychotherapist Alistair Appleton, who talks to Kelly about anxiety and gives listeners great insight and some very practical tips.

Listen to episode one in full:

Amana Walker aka The Spotlight Coach said: “It’s not just the people I coach in the Spotlight who need to do this - in such a busy world we all need to stop and think about where we are at. We tend to put ourselves at the bottom of our very own lists, and that holds us back from doing the things that are important to us - for you that might be about performance, or success, or about living the life you want to live.

“The truth is, we can be our own worst enemies sometimes, and that just adds to the pressures we face. But I’ve coached so many top sporting professionals and famous recording artists over the years and I can talk about why we do some of the things we do, the impact that has and how, with confidence, we can change our life. I love that the stuff we chat about on The Reset Room is so relevant for everyone. It’s amazing how powerful a personal reset can be. It’s worth a listen for the free tips - either for yourself or to help someone you know.”

Kay Woodburn of Gritty People said: “I work with elite athletes all the time and in this industry there is a really good understanding that physical health and fitness is not the only thing that matters - your mind needs to be strong too.

“I love being part of The Reset Room as I get to share some of my learnings with listeners from across my career and the multitude of challenges I have helped my clients with over the years. Plus, if you get in touch with an issue we often tackle as many of them as we can on air, so it’s a podcast that wants to help people.”

The Reset Room team aim to equip you with the tools you need to succeed in your journey to fulfilment. You’ll find the previous series and episode one of series two on all podcast platforms now.

The Reset Room is available to download on all podcast platforms, including Apple and Spotify. If you like what you hear, please give us a rating and review, as it helps us to reach more listeners.

Do you have a question you’d like The Reset Room experts to answer on a future episode?

Send it to [email protected]