A passenger on board a grounded plane at Mexico City International Airport opened the emergency door and walked along the aircraft’s wing in protest against being stuck at the airport for so long. The incident occurred on Thursday 25 January and caused the flight to be delayed further.
Mexico City International Airport staff turned in the protesting passenger to police but fellow passenger co-signed a letter to back his stand. They wrote that the man took action when the airline, AeroMexico, made them wait for four hours without ventilation or water while the flight was delayed.
According to photos of the statement posted online, fellow passengers said he acted "to protect everyone, with the support of everyone". At least 77 passengers on board the AeroMexico flight to Guatemala signed the statement supporting the man’s actions. The statement read: "The delay and lack of air created conditions that endangered the health of the passengers. He saved our lives.”
An incident report filed with airport authorities largely confirmed that version. The report said: “Around 11.37am, a Mexican airline reported the beginning of a disturbance due to passenger discontent on flight AM672. The flight had been due to lift off at 8.45am Thursday, but because of a maintenance alert on the plane, the captain had to return to the gate for the required maintenance.
"The passengers were unhappy and one of them opened the emergency door and stepped out on the wing. This event required the plane to be changed."
Airport authorities did not identify the man and they declined to comment on whether he remains in custody or faces charges. NationalWorld has contacted AeroMexico for comment.
