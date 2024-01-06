Alaska Airlines flight 1282: Plane makes emergency landing after terrifying moment window blows out mid-air
Alaska Airlines has grounded all Boeing 737-9 MAX planes after a window blew out mid-air on a flight shortly after take-off
An Alaska Airlines flight was forced to turn around and make an emergency landing shortly after take-off after a horrifying incident where a hole opened in the side of the plane. While the plane was gaining altitude, a window and part of the plane’s wall blew out, according to social media reports.
A passenger, Evan Smith, described the moment to local broadcaster KATU. He said a boy and his mother were sitting in the row where the window blew out and the boy's shirt was torn off him and sucked out of the plane.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mr Smith said: “You heard a big loud bang to the left rear. A whooshing sound and all the oxygen masks deployed instantly and everyone got those on.”
Flight 1282 had left Portland International Airport in Oregon around 5 p.m. and was headed towards Ontario with 171 passengers and six crew members on board, according to the airline. In a statement on Friday night (5 January), the airline said: “The safety of our guests and employees is always our primary priority, so while this type of occurrence is rare, our flight crew was trained and prepared to safely manage the situation. We are investigating what happened and will share more information as it becomes available.”
A video posted on the social media platform TikTok by a passenger on the flight showed a panel on the left side of the plane missing with insulation foam visible. Oxygen masks were deployed from the ceiling. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and The National Transport Safety Board have both said it would investigate the incident.
Alaska Airlines chief executive Ben Minicucci said: "Following tonight's event on Flight 1282, we have decided to take the precautionary step of temporarily grounding our fleet of 65 Boeing 737-9 aircraft. My heart goes out to those who were on this flight - I am so sorry for what you experienced. We are working with Boeing and regulators to understand what occurred tonight, and will share updates as more information is available."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.