Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An airline safety expert has shared his insight into whether Boeing planes are safe to fly on or not as the firm hits the headlines with plane emergency landings and safety issues. Boeing has been under intense scrutiny since a door plug blew out of an Alaska Airlines flight shortly after it took off on 5 January. The incident saw the 737 Max 9 jets grounded for weeks and a huge investigation into the safety of Boeing planes.

Just this week a Boeing quality engineer, Sam Salehpour, has called on Boeing to ground its 787 Dreamliner planes as he says the planes could fall apart and “drop to the ground” mid-flight unless the alleged safety problems are addressed. He said the company has yet to properly address tiny nonconforming gaps found in multiple planes after two sections of their fuselages were joined together during assembly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He added that such “safety issues” could lead to catastrophic outcomes. When asked if he would put his own family on a 787 right now, he said: “Right now, I would not.”

An airline safety expert has shared whether Boeing planes are safe to fly on amid safety concerns - and passengers having “anxiety”. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Last month, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner suddenly nose-dived mid-air leaving at least 50 passengers injured. The Latam flight had departed from Sydney, Australia and was heading for Auckland, New Zealand when it “froze” in mid-air and went into free fall, throwing passengers up in the air - some hit their heads against the ceiling.

Following the incidents, many on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, are sharing how they do not want to go on Boeing planes due to safety concerns. One user wrote: “I am not flying with Boeing anywhere.” Another user said: “Not flying with Boeing… Only Airbus because all of these stories are giving me anxiety.”

Many want to avoid going on Boeing planes - but are passengers right to feel this way? Should we be scared of going on Boeing planes?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The CEO of Safety Operating Systems, John Cox, told NationalWorld outright that “Boeing planes are safe”. He said: “While there have been some highly publicised incidents, and Boeing’s problems have properly been brought to light, the airplanes in service are safe.

“Every thousands of airliners (roughly 50% being Boeing) fly passengers and freight to destinations around the world. Aviation remains the safest form of transportation ever designed by humankind.”

He added: “In 2023 we flew 35 million commercial jet flights without a fatality or an accident. Boeing definitely has some corrections to do but overall I fly on Boeing airplanes without any concern or fear, as does my family.”