TripAdvisor has unveiled the best beaches in Europe in its 2024 Travellers' Choice Best of the Best Awards for Beaches. It comes as many UK holidaymakers will be looking to book their summer getaway destination.

The beach in Portugal which was ranked as number one knocked six-time champion Baia do Sancho in Brazil off the top spot in the ranking. The list is drawn from the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings from TripAdvisor travellers for beaches worldwide, gathered from October 2022 to September 2023.

The Portuguese beach came sixth last year and has racked up 5,900 reviews to date - 68 per cent of which awarded the beach a ‘five-bubble’ rating. TripAdvisor said the world winning beach is “known for its dramatic red, sandy cliffs and can be reached by a wooden staircase'”, adding that “it is beloved by TripAdvisor reviewers for its soft, powdery sand, perfect for sunbathing and strolls.”

TripAdvisor has unveiled the best beaches in Europe in its 2024 Travellers' Choice Best of the Best Awards - and it features two from the UK. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

The travel website said the beach “has been awarded Blue Flag recognition for its cleanliness, plus there are restrooms, a snack bar, and it's easy to get to via public transportation.” One user named @Waddler on TripAdvisor left a review of the beach saying it is “very attractive beach” with “the colours of the cliffs contrasting with the sands, blue skies and seas.”

Italy's Spiaggia dei Conigli beach on Lampedusa island in Sicily wins the silver medal with its “unbelievably blue waters” and third place goes to La Concha Beach in San Sebastian in Spain. Kaanapali Beach in Hawaii landed fourth place, the top-ranking beach in the U.S.

Weymouth Beach on Dorset's Jurassic Coast wins the title as the UK's top-ranking beach coming 19th on the European list with Bournemouth Beach coming 20th. Weymouth Beach was described as having “beautiful scenery” while Bournemouth Beach was praised for being a “lively beach”.

The rest of the European top 10 included Playa de las Canteras in Gran Canaria, Spain (fifth), Falassarna Beach in Crete, Greece (sixth), Nissi Beach in Ayia Napa, Cyprus (seventh), Myrtos Beach in Kefalonia, Greece (eighth), and Playa de Maspalomas in Gran Canaria (ninth).

Listed are the top beaches in Europe named in TripAdvisor’s 2024 Travellers' Choice Best of the Best Awards for Beaches.