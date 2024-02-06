Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Boeing might have to delay deliveries of more of its 737 jets after a worker found misdrilled holes in fuselages. In a letter shared with the media, Boeing Commercial Airplanes chief executive Stan Deal told staff a worker at a supplier had discovered the production issue.

It comes after Boeing 737 Max 9 jets were grounded after a window blew out of an Alaska Airlines plane shortly after take-off on 5 January. The jets are now back in service however former Boeing quality manager is "concerned" the 737 planes are back in the air after the window blowout incident as issues "have been ignored" due to “jobs not being completed properly”. John Barnett told TMZ that “they have done due diligence and inspections to ensure that the door plugs on the 737 are installed properly” but “my concern is what about the rest of the aeroplane?”.

Spirit AeroSystems, based in Wichita, Kansas, makes many of the fuselages for the Boeing MAX jets. A former US congressman Peter DeFazio previously accused Boeing of being “happy” to rely on “crappy stuff” from its subcontractor “because it’s cheap”.

Boeing may have to delay deliveries of more of its 737 planes after a worker found misdrilled holes. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Spirit spokesperson Joe Buccino told the Reuters news agency: "We are in close communication with Boeing on this matter." Mr Deal said that "while this potential condition is not an immediate safety issue and all 737s can continue operating safely, we currently believe we will have to perform rework on about 50 undelivered planes." He added that the employee at the fuselages supplier told his manager two holes may not have been drilled according to specifications.

More than 170 planes were grounded by US regulators when the Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9 was forced to make an emergency landing on 5 January. Alaska Airlines and United Airlines, the only other US airline flying the MAX 9, reported finding loose hardware in door plugs of other planes they inspected after the incident.