United and Alaska Airlines have found multiple loose bolts on Boeing 737 Max 9 planes after the window blowout incident

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Multiple loose parts have been found by United Airlines and Alaska Airlines on Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft - the model that was involved in the window blowout incident that occurred last Friday (5 January). Yesterday (Monday 8 January) Alaska Airlines reported that a preliminary investigation by its technicians had revealed the presence of “loose hardware” on certain aircraft during routine fleet checks.

Formal inspections are pending, awaiting final documentation from Boeing and The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The FAA grounded all models of the aircraft following the emergency on an Alaska Airlines flight from Portland which saw a large part of the fuselage ripped out shortly after take-off.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The models of the aircraft have been grounded for safety checks. United Airlines said in a statement. “Since we began preliminary inspections on Saturday, we have found instances that appear to relate to installation issues in the door plug. For example, bolts that needed additional tightening. These findings will be remedied by our Tech Ops team to safely return the aircraft to service.”

United and Alaska Airlines have found multiple loose bolts on Boeing 737 Max 9 planes after the window blowout incident. (Photo: Getty Images)

It has also been revealed by a US official that a warning light had come on in the plane that was involved in the incident days before it happened. At the time of the incident the plane had been restricted from making flights to Hawaii, after a warning light that could have indicated a pressurisation problem lit up on three different flights. However it remains unclear whether there was any connection between those incidents and Friday’s rapid depressurisation incident.

The Alaska Airlines incident is the latest in a series of safety problems for the Boeing 737 Max aircraft. The aircraft were grounded around the world after two catastrophic crashes in 2018 due to an automated flight-control system called MCAS resulting in 346 fatalities. The 737 Max has also experienced problems with the rudder control system and anti-ice systems.