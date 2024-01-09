Boeing's share price has tumbled after a window blew out of a 737 Max 9 plane flown by Alaska Airlines. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Boeing’s share price has tumbled after a window blew out of one of its 737 Max 9 planes flown by Alaska Airlines shortly after the jet took off. The incident which occurred on Friday 5 January forced the plane to emergency land and promptly after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered the grounding of the fleet for safety checks.

One passenger described that the gap in the plane was "as wide as a refrigerator" while another said a child's shirt was ripped off in the wind. It has since been revealed by a US official that a warning light had come on during three previous flights on 7 December, 3 and 4 January. Jennifer Homendy, chair of the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said Alaska Airlines then decided to restrict the aircraft from long flights over water so the plane "could return very quickly to an airport" if the warning light reappeared. She added that these occurrences could be unrelated to the incident that occurred last Friday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yesterday (Monday 8 January) the US plane-maker's shares ended trading down 8%, while shares in supplier Spirit Aerosystems fell 11%. Spirit AeroSystems, which made and installed the part that blew off the aircraft, said in a statement on Monday that its "primary focus" was "the quality and product integrity of the aircraft structures we deliver". It added: "We are grateful the Alaska Airlines crew performed the appropriate procedures to land the airplane with all passengers and crew safe.”

Boeing's share price has tumbled after a window blew out of a 737 Max 9 plane flown by Alaska Airlines. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

The Boeing 737 planes have now come under scrutiny following the incident over their safety. The Boeing 737 Max Series was announced in 2011 and was introduced in May 2017. A Max 8 jet operated by Lion Air crashed in Indonesia in 2018, and an Ethiopian Airlines Max 8 crashed in 2019. Regulators around the world grounded the planes for nearly two years while Boeing changed an automated flight control system implicated in the crashes.