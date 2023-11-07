Bristol Airport has suspended all flights this morning due to “problems” with “lighting equipment”

Bristol Airport has suspended all flights this morning due to “problems” with “lighting equipment”. (Photo: Bristol Airport)

Bristol Airport has suspended all flights this morning (Tuesday 7 November) due to “problems with the airport lighting equipment”. According to traffic and travel information service Inrix “reports suggest that the runway lights are not working.”

No flights will land or take off until 8am due to the “technical problems”. Passengers have been urged to check the status of their flight before heading to the airport.

Bristol Airport posted on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter: "Due to technical problems with the airfield lighting equipment, flight operations have been suspended until 08:00hr this morning. We will continue to update as the situation progresses. Customers are advised to contact their airline for the latest flight information."

Traffic and travel firm Inrix added: "Flights suspended at Bristol Airport due to problems with the airport lighting equipment. Reports suggest that the runway lights are not working.

"Departures are being held until at least 0800. The first arrivals are not scheduled until around 0730 but they will be disrupted. Check the status of your flight before heading to the airport."

In an updated statement a spokesperson from Bristol Airport said: “As of 07:30am, flights have now resumed from Bristol Airport following an earlier issue with the airfield lighting equipment. Some delays are still expected throughout the rest of the day and customers are advised to check with their airlines for the latest information.”

Listed are the flights that are affected this morning.

Departures

06:55 easyJet flight to Edinburgh - delayed 08:00

06:55 easyJet flight to Belfast International - delayed 08:00

07:00 easyJet flight to Glasgow - delayed 08:00

07:50 easyJet Europe flight to Amsterdam - delayed 08:00

08:05 Aer Lingus flight to Dublin - delayed 08:45

Arrivals