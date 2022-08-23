The British Airways services will be cut between the end of October and late March

Sign up to our Travel Guide newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

British Airways has announced it will cut around 10,000 short-haul flights from Heathrow between late October and March.

In a statement released on Monday 22 August, the airline said it would cut the flights to minimise disruption for travellers over winter.

Sign up to our Travel Guide newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But why has British Airways cut so many flights, and how can you check if yours has been affected? Here’s what you need to know.

Why have British airways cut 10,000 flights?

British Airways saw almost one third of all its flights from Heathrow Airport delayed in the early months of this year. Photo: Getty

Another round of cancellation sees 10,00 flights axed to and from Heathrow as staff shortages affect the airline.

The move comes as Heathrow announced a passenger cap due to the same issue, with no more than 100,000 travellers departing per day until 29 October.

Overall, a nearly dozen round trips would be cancelled every day until the end of October which totals 629 flights.

Now, around 8%, of BA short-haul flights have been cancelled over the winter from Heathrow, Gatwick and London City Airport up to March 2023.

How will it affect travel?

BA says the impact of cutting 10,000 short-haul flights will be “minimal” and that majority of flights will not be affected. There will be alternative same-day flights available on most of the routes affected, however, some cancellations would be unavoidable.

A spokesperson said: “While the vast majority of our customers will travel as planned, and we’re protecting key holiday destinations over half-term, we will need to make some further cancellations up to the end of October.

“In addition, we’re giving customers travelling with us this winter notice of some adjustments to our schedule, which will include consolidating some of our short-haul flights to destinations with multiple services.

“We’ll be offering customers affected by any of these changes an alternative flight with British Airways or another airline, or the option of a refund.”

Thousands of flights have already been cancelled this summer as the industry saw passengers facing severe disruption, with long queues in security and baggage system breakdowns.

The airline had already halted ticket sales for short-haul flights departing from Heathrow earlier this month.

The Government also introduced a “slot amnesty” which was announced last month - making it easier for airlines to cut their capacity without forfeiting the right to landing slots at Heathrow and other airports, which have a “use it or lose it” rule.

How to check if your flight is affected?

The airline said it will contact customers affected by the cancellations and offer either an alternative flight or a refund.

The airline’s website said customers whose flights are cancelled can go to Manage My Booking to find the options available.

If tickets were booked via a travel agent of a tour operator, customers are advised to contact them to discuss their options or request a refund.