Holidaymakers must abide by strict hand luggage rules as many items are not allowed, including razors, some toiletries and liquids

Many Brits will be taking advantage of the easing of Covid travel rules to take a holiday abroad this summer.

Rule changes earlier this year mean travellers no longer need to take any Covid tests before returning to the UK from abroad, and will not have to quarantine on arrival, whether you are vaccinated or not.

But while Covid measures have been relaxed, holidaymakers should still be mindful of strict rules around hand luggage on airlines to avoid being caught out in airport security.

There are many items travellers are not allowed to take in their carry-on luggage on flights and those found to be in breach of the rules face having such items confiscated.

Travellers must ensure their hand luggage meets the correct size requirements, in line with the rules of the airline carrier, and cannot take any of the following on board.

Read more:

1. Strict hand luggage rules are in place on flights (Composite: Mark Hall / NationalWorld) Strict hand luggage rules are in place on flights (Composite: Mark Hall / NationalWorld)

2. Liquids Liquid containers must not exceed 100ml to be allowed in hand luggage. Any liquids over this limit must go inside hold luggage instead. Travellers taking liquids up to 100ml in their carry-on must place the items in a transparent, resealable plastic bag, which holds no more than a litre and measures approximately 20cm x 20cm.

3. Exceptions to the 100ml rule Travellers can only take liquid containers larger than 100ml through security if they are for essential medical purposes, are for special dietary requirements, or contain baby food or baby milk. You can also take liquids bought at an airport or on a plane (such as duty free) through security if the items are sealed inside a security bag when you buy them, and the receipt for the items is sealed in the security bag and visible.

4. Lighters Travellers can only carry one lighter on board and this should be put inside a resealable plastic bag which must be kept on you throughout the flight. You cannot put it in your hold luggage, or put it in your hand luggage after screening.