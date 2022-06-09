Many Brits will be taking advantage of the easing of Covid travel rules to take a holiday abroad this summer.
Rule changes earlier this year mean travellers no longer need to take any Covid tests before returning to the UK from abroad, and will not have to quarantine on arrival, whether you are vaccinated or not.
But while Covid measures have been relaxed, holidaymakers should still be mindful of strict rules around hand luggage on airlines to avoid being caught out in airport security.
There are many items travellers are not allowed to take in their carry-on luggage on flights and those found to be in breach of the rules face having such items confiscated.
Travellers must ensure their hand luggage meets the correct size requirements, in line with the rules of the airline carrier, and cannot take any of the following on board.
