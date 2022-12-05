4. Prague, Czech Republic

Available until 6 January, Czech Christmas parties pop up around the city, but the heart sits in the Old Town Square. Every day, carol concerts are sung, as visitors can browse around stalls selling traditional Czech crafts, where nativity scenes play out. There is even a huge Christmas tree to amp up the vibe. Of course, with cheap beer, and Czech delicacies, such as Prazsk Sunka (ham), and trdelnik (a Slovakian dish of spiralled dough coated in sugar and cinnamon) this makes the city wonderful at Christmas time.

Photo: MICHAL CIZEK/AFP via Getty Images