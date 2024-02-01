East Midlands Airport: DHL workers at site to stage 10-day strike that will cause 'severe disruption' and 'could be disastrous'
Staff working for an aviation company at East Midlands Airport have announced a 10-day strike action over a pay dispute. Unite, the union representing the workers at DHL Aviation, said the action was called after staff rejected a pay increase of 9.8% and warned the “knock-on effect” of the strikes “could prove disastrous”.
The 180 workers undertake ramp duties, provide aircraft handling and oversee the tower at the airport - and are paid as little as £10.96 an hour. The union said the workers are “particularly incensed” as the pay offer is less than what “their counterparts at Bristol and Gatwick airports received despite DHL Aviation reporting gross profits of £66m last year.”
Strike action will begin on Friday 9 February and continue until Monday 19 February. Melanie Todner, Unite regional officer, said the strike action will “inevitably cause severe disruption throughout East Midlands Airport.” She added: “But this dispute is entirely of DHL Aviation’s own making. Its pay offer is a kick in the teeth. Our members are committed to fighting it together until they secure a fair pay increase.”
Unite warned that the walk-out won’t solely affect DHL Aviation as the logistics giant also oversees several cargo fleets at the airport including Emirates, MNG Airlines, Aerologic and Formula One. The union said the “action will inevitably cause severe disruption at these companies.” It also added that health and safety could potentially be “compromised due to inadequate training as contracts are temporarily transferred to competitors” adding that the industrial action will also “have a huge a domino effect on the public, as medical supplies, animal transport and general posts or parcels face significant delays.”
A spokesperson for DHL Aviation UK said: "We are disappointed that Unite and its members have voted in favour of industrial action at our East Midlands Airport operation. This decision has been made by a small proportion of employees working for DHL Aviation UK and talks continue to resolve this situation. Contingency planning is in place to ensure service is maintained for our customers."
