Thousands of easyJetpassengers have had their flights cancelled at short notice as travel chaos returns across the UK ahead of the half-term break.

The airline had to cancel 200 flights on Thursday (26 May) due to an IT glitch.

EasyJet have also announced that a further 200 flights will be cancelled over the next 10 days.

Around 24 flights per day will be cancelled from London Gatwick’s airport between May 28 and June 6.

Meanwhile, there have also been lengthy queues at other airports across the UK including Manchester, Stansted and Bristol, as well as Gatwick.

Which EasyJet flights have been cancelled at London Gatwick?

Gatwick is expected to see the most easyJet cancellations over the coming days, with the airline warning that around 24 flights per day will be cancelled at the airport.

Here are all of the confirmed cancellations from Gatwick, according to the website Flight Aware :

Palermo Int’l (Punta Raisi Falcone-Borsellino): Mon 05:50 BST

Munich Int’l (MUC / EDDM): Sun 18:25 BST

Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas: Sun 17:40 BST

Amsterdam Schiphol (AMS / EHAM): Sun 17:30 BST

Athens Int’l, Eleftherios Venizelos (ATH / LGAV): Sun 14:35 BST

Porto / Oporto (OPO / LPPR): Sun 12:50 BST

Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport (BUD / LHBP): Sun 12:00 BST

Rinas Mother Teresa (TIA / LATI): Sun 09:00 BST

Václav Havel Airport (PRG / LKPR): Sun 09:00 BST

Berlin-Brandenburg (BER / EDDB): Sun 08:30 BST

George Best Belfast City (BHD / EGAC) : Sun 07:40 BST

Montpellier (MPL / LFMT): Sun 07:30 BST

Sofia Airport (SOF / LBSF): Sun 06:10 BST

Menara Int’l (RAK / GMMX): Sat 17:35 BST

Cagliari-Elmas (CAG / LIEE): Sat 17:00 BST

San Pablo (SVQ / LEZL): Sat 16:20 BST

Al Massira (AGA / GMAD): Sat 15:05 BST

Madeira Int’l (Funchal) (FNC / LPMA): Sat 14:40 BST

Sofia Airport (SOF / LBSF): Sat 13:00 BST

Bordeaux-Merignac (BOD / LFBD): Sat 08:10 BST

Munich Int’l (MUC / EDDM): Sat 07:00 BST

Orio al Serio Int’l (BGY / LIME): Sat 07:00 BST

Copenhagen (CPH / EKCH): Sat 07:00 BST

Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport (BUD / LHBP): Sat 06:35 BST

George Best Belfast City (BHD / EGAC) : Sat 06:30 BST

Keflavik Int’l (KEF / BIKF): Sat 06:10 BST

San Pablo (SVQ / LEZL): Sat 05:50 BST

Porto / Oporto (OPO / LPPR): Sat 05:20 BST

There are also numerous delays at Gatwick airport, so it is worth checking the status of your flight before travelling.

The airline urged passengers to check its flight tracker to see the latest updates on their plane.

Why has easyJet cancelled so many flights?

The budget airline said the cancellations over half-term were “necessary to provide reliable services over this busy period”.

The 200 flights that were cancelled on Thursday (26 May) were down to an error with their IT systems.

However, travel expert Simon Calder told Northern Ireland’s Good Morning Ulster programme earlier this week that easyJet “is in a right old mess because it hasn’t got enough staff for the flights it needs to operate this summer."

What has easyJet said about the cancellations and delays?

EasyJet has apologised for cancelling several flights saying that it was “necessary to provide reliable services over this busy period”.

A spokeswoman for the company said in a statement: “We have taken the decision to make advance cancellations of around 24 Gatwick flights per day starting from tomorrow 28 May until 6 June.

“We are very sorry for the late notice of some of these cancellations and inconvenience caused for customers booked on these flights, however we believe this is necessary to provide reliable services over this busy period.

“Customers are being informed from today (Friday) and provided with the option to rebook their flight or receive a refund and can apply for compensation in line with regulations.”

“Over the next week we will be operating around 1700 flights per day, with around a quarter of these operating to and from Gatwick.”

What cancellations are there at other UK airports?

There are currently very few easyJet cancellations at other airports.

However, there are numerous delays on flights departing from Bristol, Luton, Liverpool, Manchester and Edinburgh.

One easyJet flight has been cancelled from Belfast - to Dalaman - while there are also several delays there too.

There have also been four cancelled flights by British Airways at London Heathrow today (28 May). They are; Kuala Lumpur, Dublin, Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas and Barcelona.

What have passengers said?

Devan Lonsdale, 24, from Durham, was due to travel with eight friends from Manchester Airport for a holiday that had already been cancelled due to Covid.

He said: “We left Newcastle at 6am and got to the airport for 10am as our flight was 1.20pm.

“We were called to the gate at 12.35pm and the gate was due to close at 12.50pm but at 1pm it hadn’t budged.

“People started walking off one by one to be told that the flight was cancelled and no replacement, so we were stuck in Manchester.

“We’ve had to pay for hotel etc in Manchester and are now going to go back home tomorrow – (we) have looked for alternate flights to Prague and other locations for a reasonable price so we could make use of our days off work we have used, but found nothing but flights £500+ with multiple stops.

“Only time will tell what easyJet will say and how much money we will get but we will no doubt lose money overall and a four-day holiday.”

Rosaleen Gormley from Belfast was waiting at Bristol airport for her flight home.

She told Stephen Nolan on BBC Radio Ulster: “Suddenly at 7.53 am we got a text saying the flight was cancelled.”

The message told passengers to book a hotel via the app, but Ms Gormley said it kept crashing and ground staff were of no help.

She added: “We were told ‘You have to leave the building’ and we were herded out like animals, with nowhere to go.”

She managed to find somewhere to stay and flew back to Belfast on Monday morning.

A passenger on the lunchtime departure to Venice told The Independent: “No easyJet staff to assist at Gatwick.

“No [easyJet] flights available. Just paid £280 each with Wizz Air.”

What happens when your flight is cancelled?

An airline that cancels a flight is required to provide an alternative departure on the same day if one is available – even if it means buying a ticket on rival carrier.