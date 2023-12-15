Spanish police have removed a ‘disruptive’ passenger off an EasyJet flight from Edinburgh to Lanzarote

Spanish police met an EasyJet flight from Edinburgh to the Canary Islands on the runway to remove a “disruptive passenger”, the airline has said. The low-cost airline confirmed the incident took place onboard a flight to Lanzarote on Wednesday (December 13).

They also said crew are trained to assess and evaluate situations such as these. A spokesperson for EasyJet told Edinburgh Live: “We can confirm that flight EZY3202 from Edinburgh Airport to Lanzarote on 13 December was met by police on arrival due to a passenger behaving disruptively onboard.

“EasyJet’s cabin crew are trained to assess and evaluate all situations and to act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other passengers is not compromised at any time.