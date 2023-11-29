EasyJet has announced routes to 16 new destinations from Birmingham Airport with the first flights taking off as early as March next year

EasyJet has announced routes to 16 new destinations from Birmingham Airport with the first flights taking off as early as March next year. (Photo: Getty Images)

Budget airline easyJet has announced routes to 16 destinations from Birmingham Airport with the first flights taking off as early as March next year. Flights to new destinations such as Barcelona in Spain, which will see three flights a week, and Atalya in Turkey, twice a week, will be the first to leave the airport next year in mid-March.

EasyJet will also fly to Alicante in Spain and Tenerife in the Canary Islands both twice a week, as well as adding flights to Larnaca in Cyprus in the summer, Malaga in Spain and Enfidha in Tunisia. In April next year twice weekly flights to the German capital of Berlin will begin as well as flights to the popular Egyptian resort of Sharm el Sheikh and Channel Island, Jersey.

The new Birmingham easyJet hub will be the firm’s first new base in the UK in more than a decade and its ninth in total. It will create 100 direct jobs for pilots and crew and 1,200 indirect jobs. It is the largest UK airline employing 10,000 people.

EasyJet says it will eventually operate 29 routes from Birmingham. Those eager to purchase flights to these destinations will be able to do so this week as sales of the flights will be available from this Thursday (30 November) on its website or mobile app.

Ali Gayward, UK country manager at easyJet, said: “We are delighted to be opening our Birmingham base early, demonstrating our continued confidence in the region with customers choosing us for our trusted brand, unrivalled network and great value fares. Investing in a ninth base in the UK strengthens easyJet’s network by positioning it as the carrier of choice to serve UK consumers and capture demand for travel, further growing our share of the UK leisure market for both the airline and easyJet holidays. With flights for 16 new routes on sale from this Thursday, we’re offering our customers in the Midlands even more choice when planning their holidays and we can’t wait to welcome them onboard.”

EasyJet’s new destinations from Birmingham airport - coming next year