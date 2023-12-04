EasyJet UK: Airline launches orange post boxes at four UK airports for children to drop off letters to Santa this Christmas
EasyJet has set up special orange post boxes at UK airports allowing children to drop Christmas letters to Santa
Budget airline easyJet is launching special post boxes at airports across the UK to fly children’s Christmas letters to Santa. From Monday (4 December) young travellers passing through four airports in the UK will have the opportunity to drop off their letters via easyJet’s orange post boxes.
The service was launched as easyJet expects to fly around 200,000 families during the festive season. Half of people going away this Christmas will be visiting friends and family, with one in five opting for a sunshine break, the airline’s research found.
The airline is also providing a special letter collection service for local schools near its UK airports. EasyJet pilot Hannah Wells said: “We hope our Letters to Santa postal service will bring some extra magic to the thousands of families travelling with us around the holidays and to schools in our local airport communities.”
The post boxes will also be found at Paris Charles de Gaulle, Naples, and Milan airports throughout December. It comes as the airline is set to operate its biggest ever schedule from the UK to Lapland this year, with services to Rovaniemi up to four times a week from Bristol, London Gatwick, Luton, Edinburgh, and Manchester, and to Kittila up to two times a week from London Gatwick and Manchester.
Which UK airports will have easyJet’s orange post boxes?
Listed are the airports in the UK where young travellers will find easyJet’s orange post boxes where they will be able to drop off their letters to Santa.
London Gatwick
Luton
Bristol
Manchester
