Edinburgh Airport: Disabled pensioner dies after falling six feet from special assistance lift when leaving plane
A 81-year-old man has died after falling from a special assistance lift he requested to get him off a plane at Edinburgh Airport
A disabled pensioner died after falling 6ft from a special assistance lift at Edinburgh Airport. The tragic incident occurred on 28 November and it is understood that it was witnessed by the man’s wife.
The 81-year-old had been getting support to exit a plane when he fell from the lift and onto the tarmac below. The man had requested special assistance to disembark the aircraft. Staff took him off the plane in equipment known as an Ambulift, which was attached to the back of a truck.
Advertisement
Advertisement
It is understood that he was trying to pass his bag to a worker when he fell from the platform. He was rushed to hospital after suffering a severe head injury and was in a critical condition before passing away on 7 December.
His death is now being investigated by Police Scotland and the Health and Safety Executive. An airport source told the Daily Record: "The man was being taken down from the plane in the lift and was trying to pass his bag to the worker. He leaned over so the worker could take his bag and put it on the buggy which was going to take them into the terminal.
“But when he leaned on the gate it gave way and he fell to the ground. His wife was there. It was shocking for everyone who saw it.”
A spokesperson from Edinburgh Airport said: "We are aware of the death of an 81-year-old man following a fall at Edinburgh Airport. We offer our sincere condolences to the family of the deceased. We are co-operating fully with regulatory authorities in their investigations."
Advertisement
Advertisement
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers were made aware of the death of an 81-year-old man within Edinburgh Royal Infirmary on Thursday, December 7, 2023 following a fall at Edinburgh Airport on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and there are no suspicious circumstances. The Health and Safety Executive have been advised."
A Healthy and Safety Executive spokesperson said: "Alongside Police Scotland, we continue to investigate an incident which happened on November 28, 2023, at Edinburgh Airport."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.