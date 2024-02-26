Emirates flight: Video shows moment 'drunk' passenger thrown to ground mid-flight after headbutting member of cabin crew
A video, surfaced on social media, has shown a passenger on board an Emirates flight being grappled to the ground after headbutting a member of the cabin crew. Breaking Aviation News and Videos posted on X, formerly Twitter, that the incident was reported to have happened in the early hours of Sunday morning (25 February) during a two-and-a-half hour flight between Dubai and Islamabad.
The news platform posted on X: “Cabin crew on an Emirates flight between Dubai and Islamabad forced to tackle a drunk passenger after he allegedly became violent during the two-and-a-half-hour flight.” The video shows the passenger headbutting a member of the cabin crew and then being thrown to the ground and restrained by multiple members of crew on board.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The news platform added that Emirates flight EK614 reportedly landed safely in Islamabad at around 1:20 am. One user replied to the post on X saying the incident is “truly shocking”, adding “congratulations to the cabin crew dealing with the situation”.
Another user said: “These people don’t deserve to fly Emirates. Especially in what looks like a 777 business class cabin.” While another user posted: “Omg… well done to the cabin crew!!”.
An Emirates spokesperson said: “Emirates can confirm that there was an unruly passenger on flight EK614 travelling from Dubai to Islamabad on 24 February. The passenger was restrained by cabin crew and upon arrival, was handed over to the authorities. The safety of our passengers and crew is of critical importance and Emirates strives to ensure this is never compromised. Emirates is cooperating with the authorities at this time and cannot comment further."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.