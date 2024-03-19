Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A flight was forced to make an emergency landing at a UK airport after a passenger reportedly attempted suicide in a plane toilet. The incident occurred on Friday 15 March on an EVA Air flight from Bangkok, Thailand, to London on Friday.

Pilots had to land the aircraft at a different airport in London after the traveller was discovered by staff. It is not known what London airport the flight landed at.

During the plane's descent, the man was found in the restroom where it was suspected he was trying to end his life. It is understood that the person was helped by flight attendants and the on-board doctor.

Once the aircraft had landed at around 7.30pm, the man was given first aid and rushed to hospital for further treatment. EVA Air confirmed the incident on the BR67 Bangkok-London flight on 15 March.

An EVA Air fight from Bangkok to London emergency landed after a passenger "attempted suicide in plane toilet". (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

EVA Airways Corporation is a Taiwanese airline headquartered in Taoyuan City. It is one of the two largest airlines in Taiwan along with state-owned China Airlines. The airline flies to about 70 destinations within Taiwan, elsewhere in Asia, and in Australia, Europe and North America.

In the UK, the youth suicide charity Papyrus can be contacted on 0800 068 4141 or email [email protected], and in the UK and Ireland Samaritans can be contacted on freephone 116 123, or email [email protected] or [email protected].