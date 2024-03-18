Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The first ever flying taxi could take to the UK skies as early as 2026 as part of government plans to welcome technology “once confined to the realm of sci-fi”. The proposals are part of the Department for Transport’s (DfT) Future of Flight Action Plan.

Under the proposals, driverless flying taxis could also become a reality within the next six years. The “roadmap” would mean the adoption of technology that could boost the country’s economy by £45 billion by 2030.

The proposals would also allow drones to fly Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) so the sector can grow without limiting the skies for other aircraft. They also aim to reinvigorate smaller aerodromes by setting out how they can operate as vertiports for electric aircraft that take off vertically (known as electric vertical take-off and landing or eVTOL aircraft). The plans develop standards to improve security for drones to boost public safety and look at ways of involving communities and local authorities so they can benefit from the potential economic and social benefits.

The UK could see flying taxis in two years under government plans - while Dubai also signs a deal to launch an air-taxi service. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Aviation and technology minister Anthony Browne said the plans will revolutionise transport. He said: “Cutting-edge battery technology will revolutionise transport as we know it - this plan will make sure we have the infrastructure and regulation in place to make it a reality. From flying taxis to emergency service drones, we’re making sure the UK is at the forefront of this dramatic shift in transportation, improving people’s lives and boosting the economy.”

The action plan was announced as Mr Browne was set to visit Vertical Aerospace in Bristol - one of the UK companies making flying taxis. The process is currently undergoing the Civil Aviation Authority’s (CAA) authorisation.

Sophie O’Sullivan, CAA head of future safety and innovation, said: “Aviation stands on the cusp of its next, potentially biggest, revolution since the invention of the jet engine. Drones, eVTOL, and other different vehicles have the potential to change transportation options forever. Our role in this bright future of aviation will be enabling technological advances and providing regulatory support, while ensuring that all forms of new aviation technology enjoy the same high safety standards as traditional aviation.”

