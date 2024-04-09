Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A cruise line has announced new trips setting sail in 2025 with destinations including Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, and Norway. Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines will launch four new cruises next year with its smaller ship Balmoral seeing guests sail from Southampton.

One of the new routes is a 45-night Grand Voyage exploring the Caribbean and Central America offering the chance to explore tropical islands and rainforests, immerse in the local way of life with Colombian coffee, Jamaican jerk chicken and snorkelling in Tortola. Guests on board will also have the chance to spot endemic wildlife such as sloths, racoons, and capuchin monkeys in Costa Rica.

On 18 January the cruise company will explore northern Norway, In Search of the Northern Lights. The route will be a 15-night journey to seek out the Aurora Borealis with the expertise of the Go Stargazing team. Guests will be able to experience the maritime tradition of crossing the Arctic Circle.

Another of the cruises will explore the Canary Islands, departing on February 2, offering the opportunity to explore volcanic landscapes, sample local produce such as pasteis de nata and stroll through the botanical gardens in Madeira. The final cruise is Springtime Norwegian Fjords and will see Balmoral sail down Sognefjord, one of Norway’s longest and deepest fjords.

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has unveiled four new trips to exciting destinations from Southampton port for 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Guests will be able to enjoy outdoor activities such as kayaking or hiking through lush forests. The springtime cruise in Norway has been timed to showcase the very best of the fjords and mountain scenery, while North Norway will give guests the ideal opportunity to witness the Northern Lights.

Martin Lister, Head of Itinerary Product Development at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “These four new itineraries have been carefully hand-crafted by our team of Journey Planners. Guests will also be able to embrace the local way of life in each of the destinations they are visiting and seek out native wildlife. Whether guests are sailing for the first or tenth time, there really is a huge variety of cruises to suit everyone’s desires.”

Listed below are the four new itineraries in detail.

Balmoral’s 15-night ‘In Search of the Northern Lights’ cruise

The cruise will depart from Southampton on 18 January 18, 2025. Prices start from £2,099 per person.

A chance to go in search of the magical Northern Lights in Norway

Cross the Arctic Circle on board Balmoral

Connect with nature and pristine Arctic landscapes

Itinerary: Southampton, UK – Ålesund, Norway – Cruising Torghatten, Norway – Cruising Seven Sisters Mountain Range, Norway – Narvik, Norway – Cruise Tjeldsundet Strait, Norway – Alta, Norway (overnight stay) – Tromso, Norway – Harstad, Norway – Cruise Tjeldsundet Strait, Norway – Leknes, Norway – Molde, Norway – Southampton, UK.

Balmoral’s 13-night ‘Winter Warmth in the Canary Islands’ cruise

The cruise will depart from Southampton on February 2, 2025. Prices start from £1,699 per person.

Explore the volcanic landscapes of the Canary Islands

Stroll through Madeira’s luscious flora and fauna

Sample local delicacies like pasteis de nata in Madeira

Itinerary: Southampton, UK – Funchal, Madeira (overnight stay) – Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain – Las Palmas, Spain – Arrecife, Spain – La Coruña, Spain – Southampton, UK.

Balmoral’s 45-night Caribbean and Central America cruise

The cruise will depart from Southampton on February 15, 2025. Prices start from £4,999 per person.

Explore tropical islands and lush rainforests

Immerse yourself in the laidback Caribbean way of life

Encounter rainforest wildlife and exotic birds

Itinerary: Southampton, UK – Cadiz, Spain – Arrecife, Spain – Las Palmas, Spain – Philipsburg, Netherlands Antilles – Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands – Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic (overnight stay) – Cartagena de Indias, Colombia – Puerto Limon, Costa Rica – Cozumel, Mexico – Belize City, Belize – Roatan Island, Honduras – Port Royal, Jamaica – Hamilton, Bermuda – Ponta Delgada, Portugal – Southampton, UK.

Balmoral’s nine-night ‘Springtime Norwegian Fjords’ cruise

The cruise will depart from Southampton on April 1, 2025. Prices start from £1,199 per person.

Explore the breathtaking fjord landscapes of Norway

Immerse yourself in the outdoor concept of friluftsliv

Unearth fascinating Norwegian Viking history