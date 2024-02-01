Frontier Airlines: Woman charged after flashing 'her anus and genitalia' and 'squatting as if to urinate' in aisle of plane
A woman is facing charges after she was caught on video pulling down her pants during a flight and "squatting as if to urinate in the aisle"
A woman is facing charges after she was caught on video pulling down her pants mid-flight. This week, Dulce Huertas, 60, from Philadelphia, was arrested and charged with interference with flight crew members and attendants, simple assault, and indecent exposure after her behaviour on a Frontier Airline flight from Orlando, Florida to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania last November.
United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that she faces federal charges. According to a federal complaint obtained by the Daily Beast, Huertas had been served two alcoholic drinks during the flight and shortly before landing she tried to get out of her seat while saying she had to urinate.
A flight attendant told her to remain seated, upon which Huertas began “yelling and cursing” at her. Once the plane had landed Huertas began cursing at passengers, prompting flight attendants to call security.
According to the complaint, when the plane arrived at the gate, Huertas “resumed her aggressive behaviour and pushed passengers out of the way as she moved to the front of the plane”. She again tried to go to the bathroom but was told she could not as flight attendants “were disarming the main cabin door.”
The complaint added: “Huertas then stated, ‘Sorry, everybody,’ and pulled her pants and underwear down as she squatted as if to urinate in the aisle.” The complaint said she did not actually urinate but “displayed her anus and genitalia” before pulling her pants back up.
Afterwards Huertas did not stop behaving aggressively and continued to “yell, curse, and threaten to kill multiple passengers.” She then again went to the front of the plane, saying to a flight attendant, “Let me pass, let me pass” and using “her belly to bump” her.
It was not immediately clear if Huertas has retained an attorney. But if she is convicted, federal officials said in a press release that she would face up to 21 years and three months in prison as well as three years of supervised release and a $355,000 fine.
