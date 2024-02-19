Gatwick Airport: Security scare as man boards flight without passport or boarding pass - the second incident in weeks
A man managed to board a flight at Gatwick Airport without a passport or boarding pass, the second incident in just a few weeks. The British national was able to get onto a Norwegian Air flight to Copenhagen on 5 February but was removed from the plane before take off.
It is the second security scare at the airport after a man flew to New York’s JFK Airport from Heathrow without documentation. Craig Sturt, 46, was charged after being arrested by American security personnel in December who were baffled that he had made it so far undetected without any documents.
In the incident at Gatwick Airport it was reported that the man was vetted by security but was still able to board the Boeing 737. He managed to skirt passport and boarding pass checks.
An insider told the Sun: “The man had no passport or flight ticket but brazenly tailgated other passengers unnoticed through security checkpoints and somehow managed to board the flight at the gate. It’s the second time this has happened recently. There needs to be an immediate review of security.”
A London Gatwick spokesperson said: “On February 5, an individual boarded a flight without authorisation. The individual had been security screened and therefore posed no immediate security risk.
“Police attended and the individual was removed from the airport. Sussex Police is also investigating. Officers supported the airport’s security team and provided assistance to a man following concerns for his welfare.”
The statement added: “As per standard procedure, passengers were temporarily disembarked while a search was completed. They were then allowed to re-board the aircraft which was then cleared for departure.”
