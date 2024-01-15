E-Passport gates: UK airports announce new rules for arriving passengers to speed up journeys
A number of UK airports including Bristol, Heathrow and Manchester have announced new rules for ePassport gates
A number of airports across the UK have updated their rules allowing families with young children to enjoy quicker journeys. Under the previous rules, passengers aged under 12 were banned from using ePassport gates, forcing families to queue for passport booths.
Now, after trials, children aged 10 and 11 can use the ePassport gates - but they must be accompanied by an adult. The trial was rolled out at Heathrow, Gatwick and Stansted last year.
E-gates use facial recognition technology to check passengers’ identities against the photo in their passport. A number of airports have now updated their rules following the trial. Listed are the airports that will change their rules.
Bristol Airport
Heathrow Airport
Gatwick Airport
Manchester Airport
Speaking last year, Border Force director-general Phil Douglas said one of the reasons for the trial was to ensure it does not increase the risk of child smuggling. He said: “Part of the reason why we don’t allow children to use the e-gates is technological — because children’s faces change. But there’s a balance to be struck between helping families not to queue and making sure our safeguarding processes work.”
Announcing the new rules at Bristol Airport, a spokesperson tweeted: "Children aged 10 and 11 are now able to use the ePassport gates at Passport Control (10 - 17-year-olds must be accompanied by an adult). Please remember to: Remove your passport from any cover and have it ready on the photo page. Remove all hats and sunglasses in advance."
Heathrow's advice to travellers now states that 10 to 17 year olds can use the eGate, but they must be accompanied by an adult. However, the advice to families is still to “go through passport control together”.
The website states: "If you're travelling with a child who may not have the same last name as you or who isn't your own, you may be asked some questions to confirm your relationship. To help make the process smoother and faster, it's a good idea to bring along documents that show your relationship with the child and the reason for your trip. This can include birth or adoption, marriage or divorce certificates, or even a letter from the child's parent(s) giving you permission to travel and providing their contact information..". Gatwick and Manchester airports will also allow 10 and 11-year-olds to use the faster gates.
