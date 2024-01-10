Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

East Midlands Airport has announced an investment programme worth £120 million to speed up security checks and upgrade air traffic control systems. Steve Griffiths, the airport’s Managing Director, said it is the “start of a very exciting period for the airport” as its “passenger numbers are almost back to pre-Covid levels”.

The renovation work aims to improve the experience for the four million passengers who use the airport every year with next generation body and baggage scanning technology planned. The security changes are part of new government rules which will also see the removal of the 100ml liquid restrictions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Listed are the areas that will see improvement at the airport.

East Midlands airport has begun a £120m investment programme to speed up security and upgrade air traffic control systems. (Photo: Getty Images)

Areas which will see improvements include:

· Expanding the security hall to facilitate installing next generation scanning equipment

· Improvements to toilet facilities, customer seating and a programme of roof renewals

· Improvements to heating and cooling in the terminal

· Proposals to improve Rapid Drop-Off arrangements

· Upgrades to air traffic control systems

· Reconstruction of taxiways.

Work has already started on the extension of the security hall to improve access into the main security area. Next generation body and baggage scanning technology will be installed to allow passengers to pass through security checks without the need to separate electronic devices from baggage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The airport expects the new technology to reduce the timing for clearing security. Also underway are improvements to the main customer toilets in the Departure Lounge next to the Castle Rock bar. This involves replacing and upgrading the facilities to a modern standard with new fixtures and fittings. There will also be an extensive refurbishment of the bar area that Castle Rock is carrying out.

As part of the investment programme, the airport is also considering options to improve the Rapid Drop-Off area which could include installing cashless and barrierless operating systems. Air traffic control equipment will also be brought up to the latest standards including state-of-the-art radar systems, navigational aids, new IT and software and airfield technical equipment.