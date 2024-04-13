Watch more of our videos on Shots!

TUI and easyJet have warned passengers flying from Gatwick that there will be no food or drink available on certain flights if catering staff strikes go ahead. Workers at Dnata Catering, which provides food and drinks for airlines including easyJet and TUI, are set to strike across April and May following a dispute over pay, union Unite has confirmed.

The industrial action will impact flights departing from Gatwick. Around 100 workers, including HGV drivers and warehouse workers, will strike from Friday 26 April to Monday 29 April, from Friday 3 May to Monday 6 May and from Friday 10 May to Monday 13 May.

The dispute comes due to a change in shift allowance for all staff which was brought in last April. The union says it has led to Dnata workers receiving a pay cut.

In a statement, United claimed: "Emirates Group-owned inflight catering firm is falsely claiming the workers’ union, Unite, agreed to the removal as part of a deal that saw the introduction of a night shift premium." The union has also warned that "strike action will intensify if the dispute is not resolved".

TUI and easyJet have warned passengers flying from Gatwick Airport that there could be no food and drink on flights if catering staff strikes go ahead. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Unite regional officer Dominic Rothwell said: "Dnata’s behaviour has been atrocious. It beggars’ belief that the company thought it could take its workers for fools and deal with them in such an underhand manner. It has pushed the workforce into taking strike action and is responsible for the inconvenience it will cause to easyJet and TUI passengers. Dnata needs to rapidly return to talks with Unite and put forward a settlement that is acceptable to our members."

A spokesperson for easyJet said: "We are aware of the Unite announcement related to proposed industrial action by their members working at dnata and would like to reassure customers we will be working with dnata to ensure contingency plans are in place for these dates should this action take place. We urge dnata and Unite to reach an agreement as soon as possible."

You are allowed to bring your own food on planes although holidaymakers are urged to stick to 'low risk' food such as pre-made sandwiches and snacks that can be eaten cold. EasyJet also allows you to take hot drinks onboard if you bought them after you passed through security.

Make sure to adhere to the 100ml liquid rules and check the rules of your destination. For example, the EU doesn't allow passengers to bring fresh meat or dairy from the UK into its countries.