UK holidaymakers have been issued a Tunisia travel warning after an airport in the country has been slammed for being “rubbish”. Travellers who went through Enfidha Hammamet NBE airport said they were “insulted and disrespected”.

Taking to TripAdvisor, one traveller said: "No other country I have travelled to requires a receipt when changing currency." Another added that they had to buy “a whole bunch of souvenir c**p at the airport" as a result.

Another said: "We'd read the reviews so our expectations we pretty low, even then we were not prepared for how rubbish it would be. The transit station is full of people smoking inside the terminal - we had a 10 hour layover in Tunis before our flight to Jeddah - despite having Boarding passes for Saudia business class, we were charged £40 each for access to the lounge as it is only permitted for 3 hour stints and our flight "stint" only commenced at 7am after a 1.30am landing.

"It was really obvious they were seeking a cash payment and made using a credit card to pay more difficult than was necessary. The lounge itself like 1986 is right here, right now.”

Another holidaymaker who had visited the airport said: "I have never felt more insulted or disrespected as it was in Tunis airport. The airport has nothing and this is not a figure of speech, it literally has nothing. The transit area has nothing in it but bathrooms and broken chairs. There is a free wifi but no plugs to charge phone or laptops. They let people alternate using a shared plug that operates the scanning machine for luggage."