UK holidaymakers have been issued a Greece travel warning as the country has declared “no more tourism”. It comes as a pretty and popular city is being overrun with British holidaymakers causing furious protests to break out.

The protests have surged in the Greek capital of Athens due to growing outrage over tourism in the city. Graffiti has been spotted disparaging foreigners, as well as vandalism and arson.

Protestors chanted at one rally last week: "They are taking our houses while they live in the Maldives." Anna Theodorakis told France24 that she was forced out of the Metaxourgio in Athens. She explained: "I think the answer is to go in the streets and block everything and just not do something because people are losing their homes. It is very depressing."

Ms Theodorakis said that the number of Airbnbs was "wiping out the traditional places" and complained that she felt like "a foreigner in my own country". It comes as the country has launched ‘free’ holidays for holidaymakers who were forced to flee from the wildfires in Rhodes last year. Up to 25,000 holidaymakers, mainly from Britain, are in line for vouchers to cover a week’s hotel stay, the country has confirmed.

The largest wildfire evacuation in Greek history took place last year with 19,000 people forced to leave their towns and resorts. Satellite data from NASA showed that wildfires burned for several days and spread rapidly as winds picked up.

People who stayed in hotels that were evacuated because of the July fires will be able to redeem e-vouchers worth up to €500 to cover the accommodation charges of a week-long stay. The initiative will be run in two phases: between now and 31 May and 1 October to 15 November.

Yannis Papavasiliou, who heads the island’s union of hoteliers, said: “Anyone who was staying in areas that were affected by the fires is eligible. The response has been very good and we are told will be even stronger come the autumn.