Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Greece has announced a series of “strict” new beach rules ahead of summer that will affect UK holidaymakers. Authorities have warned they will be “strictly enforced”.

The Mediterranean hotspot has approved a new beach bill with the new laws designed to enhance public access to Greece's world-renowned coastline and make beaches more organised. One of the changes set to come in this spring will mean that 70% of Greek beaches must be sunbed-free to avoid overcrowding and make sunbathing more comfortable. In protected areas, this rises to 85%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A minimum distance of four metres will also be imposed between sunbeds and the shoreline to make it easier for people to access the water. Additionally, “untouchable beaches” will be designated in ecologically-sensitive regions where sunbeds are prohibited altogether.

According to the new law, at least half of beaches must remain open to the public to stop areas from becoming dominated by rental umbrellas and bars. In recent years, there has been a growing problem with beaches being flooded by hotel guests and beach businesses, restricting the public's access. Lease allocations for concessions will also be awarded through online auctions to avoid any shady deals and increase transparency.

Tourists travelling to Greece have been warned of a series of "strict" new rules that will affect summer holidays. (Photo: Getty Images)

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis recently unveiled the new rules on TikTok and warned of stiffer penalties for rule-breakers. Drone inspections will also be carried out alongside electronic reporting systems installed near beaches so people can report any violations by beachfront businesses.