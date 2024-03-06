Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Holidaymakers heading to one of the UK’s most popular, and beautiful, holiday destinations have been issued a travel warning. A local business owner in the Lake District, Jerry Rebbeck, told The Express that holidaymakers should leave their cars at home if they are staying in the Lake District due to traffic jams.

The owner of holiday property company Wheelwrights said cars can be inconvenient for local residents and there are “lots of ways to travel without a car”. He said: “Cycling and hiking from place to place is one of the best ways to see the park while reducing congestion. There are plenty of places to hire bikes, if you don’t have your own.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He also warned tourists to stick to the speed limits if they do bring their car. He said: “People are often driving over the speed limits on the country roads in the Lake District or accelerating down straight sections of road and then braking at corners. This type of driving increases noise and air pollution, as well as emptying your wallet, as it uses fuel much quicker.”

Holidaymakers heading to the Lake District have been issued a warning as a local resident says to "not bring your car". (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

It comes after travel expert Simon Calder warned that the Lake District has too many motorhomes, along with the likes of Cornwall and the North Coast 500. The Lake District is a beloved region for a UK holiday destination but it can become overcrowded in peak season. Mr Calder said: “The locals aren’t particularly impressed so I would go for somewhere that’s less travelled like Northumberland or the Scottish borders, absolutely lovely.”

The Lake District is a popular destination home to “idyllic villages, high moorlands and picturesque lakes” according to TripAdvisor. However, parking fees are set to rise at 19 sites across the region. Hourly and weekly charges will increase at all but four car parks managed by the Lake District National Park Authority (LDNPA).