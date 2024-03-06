Birmingham Airport: Passengers warned of terminal change coming into effect this week that will affect holidaymakers
Passengers using a UK airport have been warned of a key change coming into effect for this week only that will impact travellers. Birmingham Airport has warned the change will affect those arriving at the site and those coming dropping and collecting passengers to the terminal. The airport has urged holidaymakers to plan ahead.
Due to a road closure in the area yesterday (Tuesday 5 March), airport bosses have said they have had to change their bus and taxi plans. It means that taxi and bus users will need to go to a different place in the terminal to get home.
For those coming into the airport, it will mean they need to walk a different way to departures. The changes will run for two days this week from 6:30pm to 3:00am. It will mainly impact those taking evening flights.
A Birmingham Airport spokesperson said on X, formerly Twitter: "Changes to bus and taxi provision. Wednesday 6 and Thursday 7 March from 6.30pm to 3am each evening. Due to a road closure on Wednesday 6 and Thursday 7 March, from 6.30pm to 3am each evening there will changes to our bus services and our black cab provision. If you are due to use a public transport bus to or from the airport, the new temporary stop for these two time durations, will be over at Birmingham International Train Station."
The spokesperson added: "Public transport users can then take the free Air Rail link to access the airport. For taxi users, this service will be temporarily located in the Premium Set Down (PSD) car park for the duration of the road closure."
