EasyJet has issued a “please check” warning to all passengers about what they now can and cannot bring on board a flight with the airline. The warning is regarding restricted hand luggage and comes as many are jetting off on holidays.

Some items are classed as dangerous goods so the airline is urging passengers to check what is in their luggage before arriving at the airport. The airline said: "We want you to be able to pack in confidence, so this guide should help you decide what to take and what to leave at home but please check the full list of dangerous goods before travelling.

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"You can only carry liquids, aerosols and gels in containers of 100ml or less when you pass through security. They should all fit into one transparent, re-sealable 20cm x 20cm bag. In total, each customer can carry a maximum of 1,000ml through security.”

EasyJet has issued an urgent “please check” warning to UK passengers regarding what can and can’t be brought on board flights. (Photo: Getty Images)

The airline adds: "You can buy more liquids in the departure lounge should you need them. You can carry cigarettes in your cabin bag. (It’s worth checking how many cigarettes you’re allowed to bring into your destination country). Lighters can be taken on board but they must be carried in your pocket.

"You can bring tweezers into the cabin, and scissors with rounded ends and blades less than 6cm long. Razor blades are only allowed in the cabin if they're set in plastic. Knives with a blade not exceeding 6cm can be taken on board."