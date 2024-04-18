Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The vast majority of flights to and from Dubai have been either cancelled, diverted or heavily delayed due to flash flooding in the region. Breaking Aviation News and Videos posted on X, formerly Twitter, a video showing an aircraft at Dubai International Airport driving through deep water.

The airport said road blockages and flooding have prevented many passengers from reaching the airport for departing flights. The severe storm began in the early hours of Tuesday 16 April and Dubai was drenched in a year and a half’s worth of rain in a single day.

There has been chaos overnight on Wednesday 17 April with Emirates departures due to arrive in Dubai from the UK. On Thursday morning (18 April) three flights from London Heathrow were cancelled, one from London Stansted, Birmingham and Glasgow, also. That represents around 3,000 people who did not arrive as expected on Thursday. Crucially, because the outbound flights were cancelled, a similar number did not fly out from Dubai to the UK.

A flight from Heathrow was delayed two hours, and a second Stansted flight was three hours late. Those in Dubai heading to onward connections on Emirates flights to destinations such as the Seychelles and Kolkata in India faced chaos as flights have been cancelled.

Travel expert shares top tips on what to do if your flight to Dubai is cancelled or delayed amid flash floods - as Emirates cancels more flights. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Emirates said it “extends... sincerest apologies to impacted customers who have experienced delays and disruption to their travel plans”, adding that Dubai airport “remains congested” and “there may still be delays to arriving and departing flights.” The airline says: “Customers impacted by flight cancellations should contact their booking agent, DM us [@EmiratesSupport on X/Twitter], or visit emirat.es/support for rebooking.”

Flydubai, the short-haul cousin of Emirates, made dozens of cancellations on Tuesday and Wednesday, with many flights on Thursday heavily delayed. Jonathan Frankham, General Manager, UK and Europe at World Nomad, has shared top tips for UK holidaymakers travelling to and from Dubai.

What to do if you are travelling to or from Dubai

Mr Frankham advises UK holidaymakers travelling to or from Dubai to check the status of their flights. He said: “We would strongly recommend checking in with your airline to check the status of your flight and leave adequate time to get to the airport should you be returning to the UK.” He added: “Many flights are currently delayed or cancelled, and access to the airport is likely to be difficult at this time.”

Can I get a refund if my flight is cancelled or delayed

If your flight is cancelled or delayed due to the weather in Dubai, Mr Frankham said holidaymakers should “first contact your travel provider and/or airline to check if you will be impacted.” He said: “If you need to change your travel arrangements, they are the first port of call for assistance. Ask them to rebook you or ask for compensation and/or a refund.

“The same goes if you have incurred expenses because of the delay. Airlines have a duty to offer food and drink, access to phone calls and emails as well as accommodation and journeys between the airport and the hotel if you’re delayed long enough or overnight.”

If you decide to claim against your travel insurance policy for any additional costs you've incurred, Mr Frankham says holidaymakers will “need evidence you tried to get a refund from the airline first.”

He added: “Your claim also depends on the type of travel insurance policy purchased, whether it was purchased prior to the flooding became a ‘known event’ and whether you’ve started your journey yet. At World Nomads, we will consider all the information available to make a decision on your claim.