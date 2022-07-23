Passengers are facing long queues at security at Heathrow Airport

Heathrow Airport has warned passengers to arrive “three hours before your flight”.

The airport has seen long queues at security in recent days.

These lengthy waits has prompted Heathrow’s social media team to urge passengers to arrive in plenty of time.

Here is all you need to know:

What has Heathrow Airport said?

In a post on social media, Heathrow Airport advised: “we are not currently aware of extensive security queues at the moment.

“Though, we cannot predict what the queue times will be as it depends on a few different factors.

“We recommend arriving at the airport three hours before your flight departs.”

British Airways check in and ground staff have called off their industrial action as a pay deal has been agreed

Will strikes go ahead at Heathrow Airport?

The prospect of industrial action by British Airways check-in staff at Heathrow Airport has ended after workers accepted a pay offer.

Members of Unite and the GMB had voted for industrial action in a row over a pay cut during the pandemic.

After extensive negotiations, the company made a new offer, which members were balloted on and accepted.

How have the unions reacted?

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This is a great result for our check-in members at British Airways.

“By standing together, they have forced a corporate giant like BA to do the right thing and restore levels of pay slashed in the pandemic.”

Unite said the offer, which will be paid in several stages, is worth 13 per cent.

Nadine Houghton, GMB national officer, added: “No one wanted a summer strike at Heathrow, but our members had to fight for what was right.

“This improved pay deal came because of their efforts.

“Now these mainly women workers have won pay improvements for themselves – as well as forcing BA to make this offer to the rest of their staff too.”