There are a range of sites that can help you find a good deal for a trip abroad

Looking for accommodation for a trip abroad often leads back to the same websites and leaves you searching through the same - but previously rejected - places to stay.

However, looking for a deal on your holiday doesn’t need to come from Airbnb or even Expedia.

Finding great deals from other websites may just be what you need to put the finishing touches to your dream trip.

Below are five accommodation websites worth trying that are not Airbnb or Expedia.

HomeToGo

HomeToGo is a vacation rental marketplace operating through 50 websites to offer cabins, condos, castles, villas, barns and farmhouses.

It’s a site that compares prices, from companies such as Booking.com, VRBO and Tripadvisor to get you the best deal, but the website operates similarly to Airbnb.

It’s very intuitive to use, from putting in your destination, dates and guests, you can book whole apartments to stay in, showing deals and images of what the accommodation looks like.

Founded in 2014, this relatively young website has now displayed millions of vacation places in 25 countries across Europe, North America, South America, Australia and Asia-Pacific.

HalalBooking.com

Although it caters for accommodation adhering to Islamic principles, HalalBooking.com is not one to be overlooked when searching for a good deal.

The site is operational in six languages, and covers 32 countries around the world.

It also allows you to book straight from the site.

Customers can toggle the filters to match their needs, with options such as ‘no-alcohol’ or ‘leisure for ladies and family’ providing ways that anyone can have a catered trip without the hassle of calling ahead.

HalalBooking.com relies on honest reviews from people who have previously booked from their site since 2009.

The site also offers a price match option.

Plum Guide

This exclusive site accepts less than 5% of the properties that apply, as quality is key. They personally check every single one of their potential properties according to a list of 150 criteria - which includes water pressure and the quality of linen.

This site is perfect for anyone who hates the long search to find specific properties and just aims for high-quality accommodation.

Even though they have a select choice, they still have several homes around the world for you to browse through - knowing whatever you chose will be high quality whatever your budget.

Sonder

Sonder leases or owns every property on their site, meaning they have full control of the standard of every apartment. They also manage accommodation amenities such as WiFi, check-in times and the quality of bedding.

This company also offers short-term and long-term rentals, in 27 cities around the world, with a choice of over 8,500 options to choose from.

The company focuses on modern apartments, situated in tourist-friendly and trendy neighbourhoods in destinations such as the US, Canada, Europe and Dubai.

Booking.com

Booking.com is a great place to start looking for somewhere to stay as they offer a range of accommodation, from luxury to low budget - they even let you make reservations for hostels.

The site offers more than just hotel stays, and you can make your budget work for a stretch in homes or apartments, with filters to ensure you’re getting exactly what you need from your place of stay.