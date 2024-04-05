Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Jet2 flight taking off from Leeds Bradford Airport and bound for the Canary Islands was forced to make an emergency landing yesterday morning (Thursday 2 April) due to a fault found on the plane. The flight took off at 8.45am from Leeds Bradford Airport and was making its way to Fuerteventura when it was forced to land at East Midlands Airport just after 9am.

The flight was forced to divert after pilots discovered an on-board fault. A spokesperson for Jet2 told The Independent: “Flight LS249 from Leeds Bradford to Fuerteventura followed standard procedure and diverted to East Midlands Airport this morning, due to a minor fault indication. The aircraft landed safely, and customers will be transferred onto a standby aircraft and flown to their destination.”

The airline is yet to release any information about the nature of the issue. Jet2 confirmed to BBC News that affected passengers would be taken to a new plane to continue their journey.

A Jet2 flight from Leeds Bradford Airport to Fuerteventura was forced to emergency land due to a fault found on the plane. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Simon Hinchley, operations director at East Midlands Airport, said: “A flight had to make an emergency landing at East Midlands Airport this morning, this was dealt with in line with our emergency procedures. We are working to ensure the affected passengers can continue their journey as soon as possible.”