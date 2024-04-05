Jet2 flights: Flight from Leeds Bradford Airport to Fuerteventura forced to emergency land at East Midlands after fault discovered
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Jet2 flight taking off from Leeds Bradford Airport and bound for the Canary Islands was forced to make an emergency landing yesterday morning (Thursday 2 April) due to a fault found on the plane. The flight took off at 8.45am from Leeds Bradford Airport and was making its way to Fuerteventura when it was forced to land at East Midlands Airport just after 9am.
The flight was forced to divert after pilots discovered an on-board fault. A spokesperson for Jet2 told The Independent: “Flight LS249 from Leeds Bradford to Fuerteventura followed standard procedure and diverted to East Midlands Airport this morning, due to a minor fault indication. The aircraft landed safely, and customers will be transferred onto a standby aircraft and flown to their destination.”
The airline is yet to release any information about the nature of the issue. Jet2 confirmed to BBC News that affected passengers would be taken to a new plane to continue their journey.
Simon Hinchley, operations director at East Midlands Airport, said: “A flight had to make an emergency landing at East Midlands Airport this morning, this was dealt with in line with our emergency procedures. We are working to ensure the affected passengers can continue their journey as soon as possible.”
Flightradar24 posted on X, formerly Twitter: “After departing Leeds Bradford (LBA) at 0900UTC, LS249 to Fuerteventura (FUE) squawked 7700, indicating a general emergency. Reason currently unknown. The aircraft is currently holding in the area.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.