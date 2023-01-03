Jet2 and Kuoni came in joint first as TUI slips down the ranking

Jet2holidays and Kuoni have been named the best beach and resort package holiday providers in a new survey by Which?.

The consumer group said the level of customer service offered by both travel companies made the difference in where they ranked in its annual ratings.

The survey assessed the level of customer service, accommodation and value for money offered by a range of holiday firms and ranked each provider from best to worst depending on their overall score.

Which? surveyed 8,361 adults online in September about their experiences between September 2019 and September 2022.

Both Jet2holidays and Kuoni had a customer score of 84% and were awarded Which? Recommended Provider (WRP) status, the consumer group says gives customers peace of mind when booking.

Both firms had an almost-perfect run of five-star ratings, with Jet2 having four stars on accommodation, while Kuoni lost one star for value for money as it is the most expensive provider in the survey.

Online travel agency eDreams scored 64% overall, getting just two stars from respondents on how well the description of the holidays offered matched the reality. eDreams was the cheapest provider in the survey, according to Which? but only managed to rack up three stars for value for money.

Tui, one of the largest providers in the UK to offer a combination of online and high street sales, fell down on customer service coming 10 percentage points behind Jet2holidays. This is despite serving a similar number of travellers in the survey and having the same average price per night for short-haul stays, Which? said.

The consumer group said one traveller had remarked that they had experienced “rude and ignorant” cabin crew while another described the “long-winded and frustrating” experience of trying to make contact with customer service agents through an app.

Among the positive experiences was one satisfied customer who said that “everything was very slick, good communication and lovely staff”.

Jo Rhodes, deputy editor of Which? Travel, said: “After an incredibly disruptive few years for travellers, our survey found good customer service puts the best companies ahead of the pack. With some respondents complaining that their providers were difficult to get hold of when things went wrong, Jet2holidays and Kuoni distinguished themselves by offering travellers support every step of the way.

“Next year, those booking with Which? Recommended Providers will have peace of mind that the price they are quoted is the price they will pay, as these firms have all committed to not levying surcharges if confronted with rising costs.”

Responding to the survey, a spokesperson for eDreams said it would not be accurate to compare it to other companies which specialise in a “more traditional package holiday offering” rather than its “‘dynamic packages’, which are bespoke combinations that package flights and hotels only”.

The firm added that it takes “great care to provide accurate descriptions of the accommodation options available” through its platform and it is “incredibly proud of the customer service” it provides to 17 million global customers.

A Tui spokesperson said: “As a multi-award winning – and the UK’s largest travel company – this tiny survey isn’t at all reflective of the feedback we receive from our customers who enjoy holidaying with us every year.”

Which are the best and worst holiday providers in the UK?

Listed are the best beach and resort package holiday providers in the UK ranked from best to worst based on the average customer satisfaction rating, according to the Which? survey: