Leeds Bradford Airport has warned passengers not to arrive extra early

Passengers have been warned against arriving extra early for their flights at Leeds Bradford Airport.

Customers at airports across the UK have experienced flight delays, cancellations, long queues, baggage handling problems, and a lack of onboard catering supplies in recent months.

Staff shortages and other factors post pandemic have led to travel disruption since the May half-term.

Leeds Bradford Airport have urged passengers worried about queues to avoided arriving more than three hours before their flights.

Here is all you need to know:

What have Leeds Bradford Airport said?

In a statement on its website, the airport warns: “We are currently longer queue times for our secruity process, we would recommend arriving no earlier than three hours before departure to allow suitable time for secruity screening.”

Where is Leeds Bradford Airport located?

Yorkshire’s airport is located between Leeds and Bradford.

The full address is Whitehouse Lane, Yeadon, Leeds LS19 7TU.

Askew was arrested at Leeds Bradford Airport.

What airlines fly from Leeds Bradford Airport?

The following airlines fly from the airport:

Aer Lingus

Aurginy

Balkan Holidays

British Airways

FlyBe

Jet2

Jet2 Holidays

KLM

Ryanair

TUI Airways

Inghams

Enter Air

Eastern Airways

easyJet

Have any flights been cancelled at the airport today?

Leeds Bradford Airport’s website is not showing any cancellations currently.

Why has Jet2 blasted airport chaos?

Jet2 criticised “inexcusable” airport chaos as the holiday firm warned that its current year performance will depend on how quickly services can return to normal.

The group said it has been “directly impacted” by the disruption as it laid bare the troubles caused by airports and suppliers being “woefully ill-prepared and poorly resourced”.

It said customers have had to endure a “very much poorer experience” than they should have, with passengers hit by flight delays, cancellations, long queues, baggage handling problems, and a lack of onboard catering supplies.

Jet2 said: “Group performance for the financial year ending March 31 2023 very much depends on how quickly the broader aviation sector returns to some level of stability, as well as strength of bookings for the remainder of summer and the second half of the financial year, a period for which we still have limited visibility.”

The comments came as it reported operating losses narrowed to £323.9 million for the year to March 31 against £336.1 million the previous year.

Statutory pre-tax losses widened to £388.8 million from £341.3 million.

The company said average prices of its package holidays rose 2% to £689, after hotels slashed costs the previous year, but said prices are likely to come under pressure this year as the cost-of-living crisis affects consumer spending.

Jet2 executive chairman Philip Meeson said: “Most of our 10 UK base airports have been woefully ill-prepared and poorly resourced for the volume of customers they could reasonably expect.”

He said this is “inexcusable, bearing in mind our flights have been on sale for many months and our load factors are quite normal”.