Lufthansa flights: Flight from Frankfurt to Edinburgh Airport diverts to Amsterdam after 'unusual smell noticed'
A Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt to Edinburgh Airport was forced to divert to Amsterdam after cabin crew noticed an "unusual smell"
A flight from Germany to the UK was forced to divert after crew members reported an “unusual smell” on board. The incident occurred on a Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt to Edinburgh on 21 January.
The flight had to divert and land in Amsterdam for checks. It landed safely at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport and the 84 passengers onboard were evacuated. They were then put on another flight back to Frankfurt.
The airline confirmed that the passengers were booked on alternative flights back to Edinburgh. It also added that the Airbus A320-Neo, registered D-AINC, was checked and no technical issues were discovered.
A spokesperson for Lufthansa told the Daily Record: "Lufthansa flight LH964 on 21 January 2024, on route from Frankfurt to Edinburgh with 84 passengers and 6 crew members did divert to Amsterdam as there was an unusual smell was noticed in the cabin. By precaution the crew decided to divert to an airport nearby.
“The Airbus A320-Neo, registered D-AINC, did land normally at Amsterdam Schiphol airport. No emergency landing was declared, the safety of this flight was never compromised. The aircraft was checked by maintenance and was put back into service one day later as there was no technical finding." It comes after a flight was forced to declare an emergency when it failed to land at Manchester Airport on Wednesday 24 January. Two attempts to touch down were missed and believed to be over a lack of fuel. The plane flew south to East Midlands Airport instead where it landed safely.
