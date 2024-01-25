Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A flight was forced to declare an emergency after it failed to land at Manchester Airport despite several attempts. The Singapore Airlines Airbus A350 had been due to land at Manchester after taking off from Singapore Changi Airport at around 2.30am yesterday morning (Wednesday 24 January).

But two attempts to touch down were missed, believed to be over a lack of fuel. The plane flew south to East Midlands Airport instead where it landed safely.

Aviation website Flightradar24 announced on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, that Singapore Airlines flight SQ52 had transmitted a "7700" code to air traffic control for a general emergency while in the air. Flightradar says a 7700 code "gives the pilot the responsibility to do essentially anything to ensure the safety of those onboard, regardless of the rules” and "notifies all nearby ATC in the surrounding areas of the situation with the flight."

In its first attempt to land the plane approached the north over the Midlands and the Peak District before making a left turn towards Manchester Airport. But it didn't land and made an elliptical loop over the city before approaching again from the east.

A Singapore Airlines flight to Manchester Airport declared an emergency mid-air as it failed to land - diverting to East Midlands. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

The second attempt was also a failure. The plane headed back south over Cheshire, Stoke-on-Trent and across the East Midlands over Nottingham before making a 180-degree turn to head towards East Midlands Airport.

Flightradar reported that the emergency was a fuel emergency causing the crew to make a Mayday distress call. A spokesman for Singapore Airline told the Mirror: "Singapore Airlines flight SQ52, operating from Singapore to Manchester Airport on 24 January, diverted to East Midlands Airport due to high winds in the area. After refuelling, flight SQ52 subsequently departed East Midlands Airport at 11:44 and arrived safely at Manchester Airport at 12:24.