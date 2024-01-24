Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Passengers were removed off an easyJet flight yesterday morning (Tuesday 23 January) due to reports of “possible smoke in the aircraft”, according to eyewitnesses. Fire crews were called to the plane at Manchester Airport which was initially supposed to take off at 11:30am.

Pictures showed firefighters onboard the plane and a number of emergency services vehicles surrounding the aircraft which was bound for Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt. An eyewitness told the Manchester Evening News that the passengers had to get off the plane due to “firefighters being unable to find where the smoke has come from” and a replacement aircraft was then arranged.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The flight took off later yesterday afternoon at around 1pm. A Manchester Airport spokesperson said fire crews were “dispatched to investigate as a precaution, in line with standard procedure”.

Passengers were removed from an easyJet plane at Manchester Airport after reports of "smoke in aircraft". (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

A spokesperson for easyJet said: "easyJet can confirm that flight EZY2253 from Manchester to Sharm el Sheikh this morning was delayed due to a technical issue. All passengers have been disembarked normally into the terminal and engineers are investigating the issue.