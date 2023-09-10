Is it safe to travel to Morocco right now - the latest travel advisories

A man looks on as residents navigate through the rubble in the earthquake-damaged old city of Marrakesh (Photo: FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images)

The death toll from a strong earthquake near Marrakesh in Morocco stands at more than 2,000, and is expected to rise as rescuers struggle to reach hard-hit remote areas where the dead are buried, as desperate efforts to save those trapped by rubble continue.

The earthquake that struck late on Friday night (8 September) was felt from the capital Rabat to Marrakech, the county’s most visited tourist destination, despite the epicentre striking high in the Atlas Mountains.

At least 2,012 people died in the quake, mostly in Marrakesh and five provinces near the epicentre, Morocco’s Interior Ministry reported. At least another 2,059 people were injured – 1,404 critically – the ministry said.

The rare, powerful earthquake caused people to rush out of their beds and into the streets, as buildings in ancient cities and mountain villages - not made to withstand such forces - toppled.

Morocco is situated on the boundary of the African and Eurasian tectonic plates, and this tectonic interaction can lead to seismic activity. But though Morocco does experience earthquakes, they are not extremely common or frequent compared to some other seismically active regions in the world.

Before this week's large earthquake, the last major earthquake to occur in Morocco was in 2004, which killed 600 people.

But how does this impact those with plans to travel to Morocco in the coming days and weeks, and what should you do if you find yourself impacted by the earthquake? Here is everything you need to know, including the 'official' government advice on travelling to the country.

What is the FCDO travel advice?

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) provides advice about risks of travel to help British nationals make informed decisions.

In wake of the 6.8 magnitude earthquake, the FCDO has not issued any specific warnings against travelling to Morocco, or even any of the regions directly affected by the incident. But it says those wishing to travel "should follow local media and safety instructions from local authorities."

"If you are trying to get in touch with a family member or a friend or the FCDO to share updates, be aware that telephone networks in Morocco are subject to outages.

"Should you require consular assistance please call the British Embassy Rabat +212 (0) 537 63 33 33 and select the menu option for consular services, or call the FCDO +44 (0) 207 008 5000."

As the aftermath of the earthquake is in its early stages, it's likely that developments may occur and travel advice could change. We'll update this article in the event of that happening, but it's worth keeping an eye on the FCDO website if you do have plans to travel to the country.

Are flights cancelled?

"All Moroccan airports are open and flights to and from the UK are operating normally," says the FCDO, "with some airlines laying on additional seats for travellers wishing to return to the UK earlier than planned.

"Travellers wishing to change their flight plans should liaise direct with their tour operators or airline companies.

"If you are planning to travel to Morocco imminently we advise you check with your accommodation provider / tour operator to confirm arrangements before departure in case of disruption or damage resulting from the earthquake."

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has said the UK is supporting British nationals after the deadly earthquake hit Morocco. He said: “Devastating news of a substantial earthquake just outside Marrakesh, Morocco. The UK is continuing to support British nationals in the region. We stand ready to help our Moroccan friends in whatever way we can.”

Since the earthquake, flights at Marrakech airport have continued to operate normally, reports The Independent. At present there are no clear plans for an airlift. In the absence of confirmation to the contrary, the assumption will be that you travel home as planned.

What's the general travel advice for Morocco?

While Morocco is generally considered a safe travel destination for tourists, and has been a popular destination for travellers from around the world for many years, like any other destination, it's important to be aware of certain safety considerations and take precautions.

To ensure a safe and enjoyable trip to Morocco, it's recommended to:

Research and follow any travel advisories or recommendations issued by the government

Register with your embassy or consulate before travelling

Respect local customs and dress codes, particularly in more conservative areas

Keep a copy of your passport and important documents in a secure location

Use reputable tour operators and guides for excursions and activities

The FCDO website has detailed advice on travel to Morocco, including everything from the country's entry requirements to health advice, and helpful resources for your stay there.

I am in Morocco, what should I do?

If you are in Morocco and your stay has been impacted by the major earthquake, it's essential to prioritise your safety and take appropriate actions to minimise risks and seek assistance.

Be prepared for aftershocks, which are smaller earthquakes that can follow the main event. Aftershocks can also cause damage, so be cautious.

Listen to local news, follow the instructions of local authorities, and check for emergency updates regarding the impact of the earthquake on transportation, airports, roads, and other infrastructure. Communication may be disrupted, so have a battery-powered radio or mobile device with you if possible.